Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with Shadow-Inspired Items

Sonic fans in the Southern California area have been blessed with getting the chance to experience The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe, and if you missed out last time, it’ll be returning to San Diego this year in time for San Diego Comic-Con starting on July 25, 2024. The Sonic-themed pop-up restaurant will be available for 3 months in “Sandy Eggo” in its fourth iteration of the SEGA and Secret Sauce Society’s collaboration.

The pop-up had a successful launch in San Diego in 2023 and had pop-up locations near Los Angeles and Houston. Secret Sauce Society’s Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo & Phillip Huynh and Sega will be honoring the Ultimate Lifeform, Shadow the Hedgehog, to celebrate the Fearless: Year of Shadow brand campaign and other exclusive elements for San Diego Comic-Con.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Shadow Hog Dog (credit Eugene Han)

The menu will have exclusive Shadow-themed items as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Chili Dog, spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich, Piko Piko Tenders, and sides including Golden Ring onion rings and Fast Fries.

Drinks include Blue Blur blueberry slush (Sonic), Smashing Echidna fruit punch slush (Knuckles), and Team Dark mocha milkshake (Shadow).

Fans can order Speed Cafe merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies and hats in colors exclusive to the San Diego location.

The Grand Opening of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe begins at 11 a.m. on July 25, the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2024. During this time, the first 25 people in line each day will be eligible to receive special Sonic giveaways from Sega. The Sonic mascot will also be onsite for signings and appearances.

The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT beginning July 25.

More Sonic activities include a live Sonic Symphony performance on July 27, 2024 at the San Diego Civic Center. A custom Shadow-inspired motorcycle will be riding around the Gaslamp District on July 27 and 28.

Here are the details:

WHEN: Grand Opening July 25, 2024

WHERE: 910 J St Space 2, San Diego, CA 92101

WHO: SEGA and Secret Sauce Society

WHAT: Exclusive Sonic-themed menu items and custom Sonic-themed packaging and merchandise will be available throughout the pop-up. Sonic himself, as well as the team from SEGA of America, will be there to celebrate the Grand Opening on July 25. The immersive pop-up is taking over a Chick’NCone location, which will revert to Chick’NCone after the pop-up.

Featured image credit: Nerd Reactor