First Look at Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus and Juliette Binoche as Penelope in Uberto Pasolini’s The Return

Greek mythology has given us many epic tales, heroes, gods and goddesses including Hercules, Zeus, Hades, Hera, and Homer’s The Iliad. One other epic tale from Homer is The Odyssey featuring the adventures of Odysseus. Today, we have our first look at Uberto Pasolini’s The Return, with Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus, the King of Ithica, and Juliette Binoche as Penelope, the Queen of Ithica.

The film adapts the later chapters of the protagonist where he returns to his home of Ithaca only to find it invaded by suitors trying to compete for the hand of Penelope.

Ralph Fiennes in The Return. Courtesy Bleecker Street.

The Return, directed by Uberto Pasolini, with Ralph Fiennes (Odysseus), Juliette Binoche (Penelope), Charlie Plummer (Telemachus), Marwan Kenzari (Antinous), Claudio Santamaria (Eumaeus).

About The Return

Synopsis: After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Their son Telemachus (Plummer) faces death at the hands of these suitors, who see him as merely an obstacle to their pursuit of the kingdom. Odysseus has also changed – scarred by his experience of the Trojan War, he is no longer the mighty warrior from years past – but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all he has lost.

The film is written by John Collee, Edward Bond, and Uberto Pasolini and produced by Pasolini, James Clayton, Roberto Sessa, and Kostantinos Kontovrakis.

The Return will be in theaters on December 6, 2024.