Sonic the Hedgehog Pop-Up Cafe Is Open in Southern California for a Limited Time

Sonic the Hedgehog’s favorite food is the chili dog, and Sega fans will get to try Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog at the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe at The Shoppes at Chino Hills in Southern California. The pop-up cafe has themed food and drinks from the world of Sonic the Hedgehog including the City Escape BBQ Hot Dog, Mac & Chao, and more.

Yesterday was the grand opening of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up, and it will be running from now until February 29, 2024, in Chino Hills, CA.

Exterior

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

The cafe is located next to Claire’s and features blue colors and Sonic the Hedgehog running towards rings above the front doors. The tagline is Gotta Go Fast Food!

For the grand opening, we saw two standees were on display featuring Sonic with his chili dog and Knuckles, the red echidna.

Interior

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

The interior of the cafe features Sonic the Hedgehog and other characters including Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, Amy, and Rouge the Bat. Guests can win prizes such as free fries, drinks, etc by playing with the prize wheel.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

There’s even a Sonic the Hedgehog video game station.

The Menu

The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Menu has all types of food, drinks and merchandise.

Check out the menu list:

Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog

South Island Hot Dog

City Escape BBQ Hot Dog

Knuckles Sandwich

Piko Piko Tenders

Green Hill Salad

Sides:

Gold Rings

Fast Fries

Sonic Adventure Fries

Extra Piko Tender

Sonic’s Classic Chili Cup

Mac & Chao

Deserts:

Sweat Mountain Amusing Treats

The “Gotta Go Fast” Mean includes Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog, fries, slushi drink, and a Sonic t-shirt (white).

Merchandise includes t-shirts, baseball caps, tote bags, and more.

About Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

When: Nov. 24, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024

Where: 13865 City Center Dr. #3080, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Who: SEGA and Andy Nguyen & partners of Secret Sauce Society