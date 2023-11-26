Sonic the Hedgehog Pop-Up Cafe Is Open in Southern California for a Limited Time

Sonic the Hedgehog’s favorite food is the chili dog, and Sega fans will get to try Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog at the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe at The Shoppes at Chino Hills in Southern California. The pop-up cafe has themed food and drinks from the world of Sonic the Hedgehog including the City Escape BBQ Hot Dog, Mac & Chao, and more.
Yesterday was the grand opening of the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up, and it will be running from now until February 29, 2024, in Chino Hills, CA.
Exterior
The cafe is located next to Claire’s and features blue colors and Sonic the Hedgehog running towards rings above the front doors. The tagline is Gotta Go Fast Food!
For the grand opening, we saw two standees were on display featuring Sonic with his chili dog and Knuckles, the red echidna.
Interior
The interior of the cafe features Sonic the Hedgehog and other characters including Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, Amy, and Rouge the Bat. Guests can win prizes such as free fries, drinks, etc by playing with the prize wheel.
There’s even a Sonic the Hedgehog video game station.
The Menu
The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Menu has all types of food, drinks and merchandise.
Check out the menu list:
- Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog
- South Island Hot Dog
- City Escape BBQ Hot Dog
- Knuckles Sandwich
- Piko Piko Tenders
- Green Hill Salad
Sides:
- Gold Rings
- Fast Fries
- Sonic Adventure Fries
- Extra Piko Tender
- Sonic’s Classic Chili Cup
- Mac & Chao
Deserts:
- Sweat Mountain Amusing Treats
The “Gotta Go Fast” Mean includes Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog, fries, slushi drink, and a Sonic t-shirt (white).
Merchandise includes t-shirts, baseball caps, tote bags, and more.
About Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe
When: Nov. 24, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024
Where: 13865 City Center Dr. #3080, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Who: SEGA and Andy Nguyen & partners of Secret Sauce Society