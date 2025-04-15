Harry Potter’s Butterbeer Season Is Here with Collab from Orly, Hershey’s, SkinnyPop and More

Harry Potter’s Butterbeer Season is here from March 1st to May 31st, and it’s a celebration of the flavor, scent, and look of all things Butterbeer. Companies and Universal Studios Hollywood are participating in the annual season with Universal Studios Hollywood offering returning and new items such as Butterbeer candy bars and Butterbeer Cart with Gummies. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products have collaborated with partners including Goldfish, Hershey’s, Keelber, SkinnyPop, ORLY, and Running Press.

Here are the participating brands and the official blurb for each:

Goldfish

For a limited time only starting this March, Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams will be hitting the shelves of US national retailers and available online — don’t miss your chance to try the wizarding world’s favorite drink, now in snack form!

HERSHEY’S

Cheers to the magic with HERSHEY’S Harry Potter Butterbeer KISSES! A limited-edition treat fit for any witch or wizard, complete with the cream soda and butterscotch flavors of Butterbeer. Perfect for candy dishes, fans can grab a bag to uncover limited-edition Harry Potter-themed foils. Available for a limited time at US retailers.

Keebler

The limited-time Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies release is a celebratory take on the popular wizarding beverage, featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films. You can shop Keebler’s Limited-Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies at US retailers nationwide.

Lionel

Expand your Harry Potter train collection with the new Butterbeer range featuring a Butterbeer-scented train smoke fluid, Butterbeer Reefer Car, Butterbeer Tank Car and Butterbeer Tank. Available in-store and online in the US and Canada.

Miniso

Exclusively in China this April, a series of all-new Butterbeer-themed home fragrances and stationery products featuring candles, perfume, cups, notebooks, stickers, keychains and more.

ORLY

Transform your nailcare routine with a range of products from ORLY infused with the iconic Butterbeer scent. Products include ORLY x Harry Potter Butterbeer Scented Iridescent Nail Polish Topper, ORLY x Harry Potter Scented Nourishing Cuticle Oil, ORLY x Harry Potter Scented Hydrating Cuticle Froth and ORLY x Harry Potter Scented Quick Dry Nail Spray. Available at orlybeauty.com and Ulta.com beginning March 1.

Glico China

Limited Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor Pocky is about sharing happiness and bringing people together. Available in China at official Gilco online and offline channels this March.

Piagui

Add a little Butterbeer “flavor” to your handbag with the W Capsule collection of bags and totes available at department stores in Mexico beginning in June.

Running Press

Raise a glass and get ready to toast your love for the most delicious season with Harry Potter Butterbeer Mini Mug Set. Complete with a collectible 3-1/2 inch Butterbeer glass mug inspired by the Butterbeer mug as seen in the films, a 48-page guide book on Butterbeer and a Harry Potter-themed coaster. Available to fans around the world online.

SkinnyPop

An all-new limited-edition snack perfect for a magical movie night! This sharing-size bag of Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn is enchantingly popped with a taste of butterscotch flavor and a hint of brown butter and caramel flavors. It has the same quality ingredients you expect from SkinnyPop, and enchanting flavors inspired by the world of Harry Potter. Plus, it’s free of gluten, dairy, peanuts, and tree nuts, so it can be enjoyed by almost everybody. Don’t miss it before it’s gone!