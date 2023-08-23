Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Trailer Shows Off Characters and Region of Freljord

It has been a busy month for Riot Games with the current Valorant Champions Tour. The VCT Finals Day will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this Saturday, August 26th, and audiences will get to see top esports players compete to win the grand prize in the first-person tactical hero shooter. In other news, Riot Games’ Riot Forge has released the trailer for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a story-driven adventure game from developer Tequila Works (GYLT, Rime). The sneak peek video was released during Level Infinite’s first inaugural “Into the Infinite” showcase.

Read here to learn more about how Riot Forge is creating single-player games set in the world of League of Legends.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a single-player game that follows League of Legends champions Nunu & Willump on the ultimate road trip in the Freljord region, and they’ll get to meet other champions from the world of League of Legends.

Nunu and Willump are two best friends in search of unlocking the secrets of the Freljord, a beautiful but dangerous region in League of Legends. Players can expect a fun and wild adventure including hiking, climbing, and sledding in the icy region filled with blizzards, wolves and magical wonder.

“We are so grateful for the freedom Riot Forge gave us to choose the champions that suit our sensibilities, and for their trust to let us dig in the wrinkles of these mighty characters,” said Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO, Co-Founder and CCO of Tequila Works, in a statement. “We can’t wait for all the players to be part of Nunu and Willump’s journey as they explore the unforgiving Freljord … and find the magic in the world, one snowball at a time.”

The game and the collector’s edition are scheduled for release in Fall 2023.