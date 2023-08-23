Expendables 4 Red Band Trailer Features Blood and Mayhem

The first two The Expendables films were Rated R, but when The Expendables 3 came out with a PG-13 rating, it made many fans upset. Now the filmmakers are aiming to make things right by having the fourth film, Expend4bles (Expendables 4), get an R Rating. Today, Lionsgate has released the red band trailer, showing off all the bloody mayhem that will be featured in the film.

The trailer features plenty of goons meeting a bloody fate at the hands of the Expendables team, and it’s a huge lineup of action heroes from different eras.

There’s Sylvester Stallone, the iconic ’80s action star. The new blood includes Iko Uwais, who kicked ass in The Raid and The Raid 2. There’s also Tony Jaa, the Thai martial artist from films like Ong Bak. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Jason Statham (Fast X), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox (Transformers), Dolph Lundgren (The Punisher, Masters of the Universe), Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life), Levy Tran (The Haunting of Hill House), and Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III).

Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22, 2023.

The film is directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams from a story by Spenser Cohen and Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart. It’s based on characters created by David Callaham.

Synopsis: A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.