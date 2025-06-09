How Snap & Grab Flips the Heist Formula—One Picture at a Time (Hands-On Preview)

If you told me that I’d be playing a family-friendly heist game that plays like a mix of Hitman, Pokémon Snap, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, I probably wouldn’t believe that such a game could work. However, the people at No Goblin and Annapurna Interactive found a way to combine all of these inspirations together with Snap & Grab.

I got an early look at this lighthearted caper at Summer Game Fest. While it’s still in development, the core idea is already rock-solid. You’re a famous photographer who moonlights as a notorious thief. However, instead of doing the dirty work yourself, you snap photos of anything and everything that might be useful—guards, escape routes, or potential distractions—and use those photos to build a custom plan your accomplice will carry out.

Each mission plays out like a cartoonish version of a spy thriller. Using your in-game camera, you explore the map and photograph people or objects of interest. Once you’ve gathered your intel, you add photos to a board to outline your heist plan—where your accomplice goes, what they do, and in what order.

And if your plan goes sideways? No big deal. One of my favorite things about Snap & Grab is how chill it is about failure. You don’t have to restart from scratch or sit through a loading screen montage of doom. Simply rearrange your photos or try something new, and try again. It’s forgiving in a way that encourages creativity, not frustration.

Also, what really makes Snap & Grab stand out is its freeform and silly nature. You’re not locked into one “correct” solution. That freedom of approach definitely channels Hitman’s open-ended DNA. Obviously, with the tone dialed down from “cold-blooded assassin” to “whimsical criminal with a camera.” It’s less about intense stealth and more about clever puzzle-solving through trial and error, accompanied by a lot of camera work. In other words, think Ocean’s 11: Saturday Morning Edition.

While Snap & Grab is still early in development, what’s already in place feels fresh and full of potential. It’s easy to pick up, fun to experiment with, and offers just enough brain-tickling challenges to keep you coming back for another more ridiculous attempt. Whether you’re planning the perfect score or watching your plan hilariously fall apart, it’s hard not to smile.