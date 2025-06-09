If You Love Home Alone (and Dead By Daylight), You’ll Love Bandit Trap

Imagine if Dead by Daylight dropped the horror and leaned into something more cartoony and whimsical; that’s Bandit Trap. The game is a wildly fun, asymmetric multiplayer game where three bandits square off against one trapper in a house full of treasure, traps, and total chaos.

I got the chance to go hands-on with it at Summer Game Fest, and let me tell you: if you like games where you can mess with your friends, pull off clutch wins, or get blown sky-high because you ran into a devious trap—Bandit Trap is your kind of party.

Bandits vs. Trapper

At its core, Bandit Trap is a 3v1 experience. Three bandits break into a house filled with treasure while one player acts as the trapper, setting up all sorts of devious contraptions to stop them. As a bandit, your job is to raid the house and find ten pieces of treasure in furniture before time runs out—easier said than done.

Bandits are equipped with a range of tools to detect traps or treasure, as well as to break open furniture. But here’s the twist: using a tool isn’t just a matter of spamming a button. You’ll need to complete a mini quick-time event (QTE) to complete the task. The more appropriate your tool is for breaking into an object, the faster you’ll destroy the object with each successful Quick Time Event (QTE). Communication is key, too—working together to identify trap locations, coordinate which furniture to target, and share tools can make or break your heist.

Channel Your Inner Kevin McCallister

Now, let’s talk about playing as the trapper—because, honestly, this is where the game truly shines. Before the match begins, the trapper has 40 seconds to scout the house and set up traps. This isn’t about paint cans, clothing irons, or red-hot door handles. Instead, your choice of traps includes Spring Fists, Homing Tornadoes, Homing Rockets, Hammers, and more. Once the round starts, you can still mess with the bandits. You can continue to place traps or combine them for maximum chaos. At the same time, you can even hide inside furniture and wait to manually set it off when a bandit comes sniffing around.

Yep, you read that right—you can literally become a mobile piece of furniture with a trap attached, sneaking around the house like a mimic waiting for the perfect ambush. Pull it off, and it’s incredibly satisfying. Just be careful: if the bandits catch on and spot you, they can tackle you and leave you stunned, giving them a precious window to grab some loot.

Bandit Trap walks the line between tension and slapstick in the best way. There’s always a layer of strategy—whether you’re trying to outsmart the trapper or bait the bandits—but it never takes itself too seriously. It’s chaotic, funny, and full with “lol” moments that’ll have you and your friends shouting across the room (or voice chat).

If you’re into games like Dead by Daylight but want something more playful, Bandit Trap is 100% worth keeping on your radar.