From Crops to Corpses: Grave Seasons Made Me Rethink What a Farm Sim Can Be

When the devs introduced Grave Seasons to me at Summer Game Fest, they described it as a farming sim meets murder mystery. That alone was enough to grab my attention—I mean, it’s not every day that you add a morbid theme like a murder mystery into a relaxing genre. So I went into the demo, fully expecting some death. What I didn’t expect was how the deaths would play out.

Specifically, I wasn’t ready for the moment when a massive monster showed up in the woods and completely ripped someone to shreds in gloriously gory pixel art. It was sudden, brutal, and honestly kind of brilliant. And it made one thing very clear: Grave Seasons isn’t just adding spooky flavor to a comforting genre—it’s doing something genuinely clever.

The game opens like any traditional farming sim. I was digging plots, planting seeds, and watering crops in that familiar, meditative loop fans of the genre, like myself, love. It’s calm. Soothing. But then, mid-task, a disembodied hand appears on the ground.

In a later scene, a character named Pilar asked me to help her find a rare flower in the forest at night. We met up… and then all hell broke loose. A grotesque, supernatural, wolf-like, shadowy creature emerged from the shadows and absolutely obliterated her.

If you’ve seen the reveal trailer, you’ve probably seen this moment. But even knowing it was coming didn’t make it any less shocking in context.

Here’s the twist: according to the devs, you can actually save Pilar. It all depends on your choices.

You play as a criminal looking for a fresh start in a new town, only to discover something horrifying is lurking beneath its peaceful surface. There’s a supernatural killer on the loose, and your decisions shape the town’s fate. Will you try to stop the killer and protect the people around you? Or let the town fall apart and just focus on farming your land?

What makes Grave Seasons especially intriguing is its replayability. Each new game randomly assigns the killer’s identity. That means every playthrough offers new clues, new risks, and new relationships. Even if you save one character, another might be in danger next time.

You’re not just planting tomatoes—you’re playing detective, keeping secrets, and making difficult choices. It sounds more like a Quantic Dreams game than your typical farming simulator.

Grave Seasons blends the comforting structure of a farming sim with a narrative hook that delves deeply into murder, mystery, and moral choice. It’s cozy one minute and chilling the next—and that balance is what makes it so compelling.