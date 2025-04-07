A Quiet Place: Day One Director to Direct and Write Death Stranding Movie

Death Stranding is a crazy and weird third-person video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. It follows Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges on a mission to connect all of the United States after a catastrophic event disrupted the world. The game has sold over 5 million copies and is getting a sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which will be released in 2025.

That’s not all, the game is getting the Hollywood treatment with a Death Stranding movie. Today, Kojima Productions and A24 have announced its director and writer, Michael Sarnoski, who has helmed films such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig. He’s also attached to directing and writing the upcoming Death of Robin Hood.

Here’s the film’s description: “Death Stranding will delve into the mysteries surrounding the ‘Death Stranding’ – a catastrophic series of events that blurred the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead, bringing forth nightmarish creatures into a fragmented world on the brink of collapse.”

The news comes after Kojima Productions revealed a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at SXSW. The sequel will be available on PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025. For fans who want to experience the music, a concert tour will be headed worldwide.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and brings back Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Troy Baker. They are joined by Luca Marinelli, George Miller, and Elle Fanning.