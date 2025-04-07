My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – Episode 1 “I’m Here” Review

Suppose you’re a fan of My Hero Academia but curious about what goes on outside the official hero system. In that case, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might be your next obsession. The first episode, titled “I’m Here,” kicks off this spin-off series with a solid introduction to a grittier, street-level view of heroism—surprisingly charming.

The episode follows Koichi Haimawari, your average college student with a Quirk and a quiet dream of being a hero. Like many in a world where 80% of the population has some kind of power, Koichi didn’t make the cut to become a licensed pro. Instead, he’s more concerned with going about his everyday life—until a run-in with danger throws him into the world of vigilantes.

Right off the bat, the show does a great job of setting the tone. This isn’t the glitz and glam of the U.A. kids. Vigilantes is street-level, rough around the edges, and a little more grounded. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less entertaining. The episode introduces us to the quirky (pun intended) team that Koichi ends up with. Pop☆Step is a lively and somewhat chaotic performer with a unique skill set. Then, Knuckleduster, a gruff, no-nonsense brawler, steals the show as Koichi’s unexpected mentor.

What stands out is how naturally the show balances action, humor, and worldbuilding. We get a solid grasp of Koichi’s backstory and personality without ever feeling like an exposition dump. His interactions with Knuckleduster are a highlight—equally hilarious and heartfelt—as they form a mentor/mentee dynamic that feels fresh and unorthodox.

The episode also hints at a larger conflict involving a mysterious Quirk-enhancing drug called Trigger. It’s a clever setup that promises more intense confrontations down the line, especially since our protagonists aren’t precisely top-tier fighters.

While this episode mainly lays the groundwork, it already shows off some clever use of powers—and, in some cases, cleverness without powers. That creativity in combat is part of what makes the vigilante angle so engaging. It’s reminiscent of Marvel’s beloved “street level” heroes such as Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, etc.

Overall, “I’m Here” is a fun, fast-paced opener introducing a compelling trio of underdog heroes. If the main series is about becoming a symbol, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is about making a difference—however you can.