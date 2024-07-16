Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta Coming in August

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s gameplay reveal trailer debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase last month, and gamers can expect to experience the next installment of the first-person shooter in October 2024. For gamers who want to get some hands-on before the release date, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta begins on August 30th.

The new Omnimovement system and other gameplay features will be available on the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta with new Core maps to play in.

Here is the schedule for the Multiplayer Beta:

Weekend One: Early Access

Available to players who have preordered the game across all platforms (consoles and PC), as well as Game Pass subscribers, the first Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30 at 10 am PT, and ends on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 am PT.

Weekend Two: Open Beta

The second Beta weekend is for all players on all platforms, regardless of their preorder status, as well as Game Pass subscribers. The second Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6 at 10 am PT, and ends on Monday, September 9 at 10 am PT.