Seth Rogen Rumored to Develop R-Rated Venom Animated Film

Some very interesting news dropped this week revolving around one of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes. While we are still a few months away from Tom Hardy’s last installment in his Venom trilogy, it appears Sony Pictures is already preparing for what’s next. Known movie news scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast has just reported that Sony has signed Seth Rogen to write and produce an upcoming Venom animated movie that will be rated R.

The rumors that Sony Pictures Animation was developing a Venom film started just last month, and it appears they are wasting no time by putting some heavy hitters behind it. Rogen is an accomplished comedic actor, but more recently, he has been finding more success behind the camera producing hit series The Boyz, Gen V, and Invincible for Amazon Prime Video.

This past summer, Seth Rogen, along with his long-time writing partner Evan Goldberg, released the critically acclaimed Ninja Turtles reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It is easy to see why Sony would be interested in enlisting the talents of Rogen. There is no word yet if Evan Goldberg will also join Rogen, but the chances are high considering they have produced and written every project they’ve been a part of since Knocked Up (2007).

It is crazy to think it has been ten years since Goldberg and Rogen have worked with Sony Pictures, but then you realize the last time the duo worked with the studio was for the controversial comedy, The Interview. The film about North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un not only put Goldberg and Rogen’s lives in danger, but it also led to Sony as a whole getting hacked. Since then, Seth Rogen has directed multiple TV episodes, but he has not directed a film since The Interview.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rogen said, “It was something that for sure felt like we burned our hands on the stove. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we haven’t directed a film since.”

It will be interesting to see what Rogen and Goldberg will do with the Marvel anti-hero. They have clearly shown they know how to successfully adapt comic book characters for TV and film. You also have to wonder if their film is at all connected to the current Lord and Miller’s Spider-Verse. One thing is for certain, they have gotten everyone’s attention.

@Sethrogen hope you’re considering me for your upcoming “Venom” project!!?? — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 27, 2024

Tony Todd recently voiced Venom in the popular video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He said via his X account: “@Sethrogen hope you’re considering me for your upcoming ‘Venom’ project!!??”

Featured image courtesy of Marvel.