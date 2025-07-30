Rewrite (Fantasia International Film Festival 2025 Review)

Time loop films are a genre unto themselves—equal parts sci-fi playground and emotional gut punch. From Groundhog Day to The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, these stories often ask: what would you do if you could relive your past? Daigo Matsui’s Rewrite enters this familiar territory with grace and intelligence. However, instead of repeating what came before, it rewires expectations entirely. With a heartfelt ensemble, sharp character work, and a layered mystery at its core, Rewrite doesn’t just play with time—it reflects on it. The film gently urges us to look at our younger selves and ask what we missed.

On paper, Rewrite might seem like your typical Japanese YA romance. There are summer fireworks, rooftop confessions, and after-school club bonding. But Matsui and co-writer Kosuke Ueda layer in far more emotional depth than you’d expect. At the center is Miyuki, played with poignant precision by Elaiza Ikeda, whose journey starts off as the classic teen heroine falling for the new boy—but ends up as something far more resonant. What begins as a nostalgic time-travel romance slowly unfolds into a thoughtful look at identity, regret, and how we define ourselves within the lives of others.

What makes Rewrite sing is its incredibly well-balanced ensemble. Every character brings their own weight and story to the table. The chemistry between the students is magnetic, and even the supporting players feel rich with backstory. You get the sense that any one of these characters could carry their own spinoff series. Miraculously, Matsui fits it all into a tightly-paced two-hour runtime without losing clarity or momentum. It’s the kind of world-building that could have easily filled an entire television series. On the other hand, here, it feels intimate and complete.

A standout choice by Matsui is having his cast portray both their teen and adult selves. This decision pays off emotionally and thematically. Ikeda shines as both the hopeful Miyuki of the past and the more hesitant adult version who starts to realize just how small a role she played in the story she thought was hers. Kei Adachi brings a complex ambiguity to Yasuhiko, whose motives remain murky until just the right moment. Yuki Kura, as Yasuhiko’s frazzled helper Shigeru, is a comic delight. At the same time, Ai Hashimoto’s understated performance as shy classmate Tomoe grows quietly into one of the film’s most pivotal turns.

As the timeline fractures and folds in on itself, Rewrite takes a sly, meta approach to the genre. The film doesn’t just deconstruct the romance—it challenges the very idea of “main character energy.” It shows how our teenage self-perception often centers us in the story, but life’s long game has a way of humbling that perspective. The overall message lands not with spectacle, but with emotional clarity, revealing that actual growth isn’t about fixing the past—it’s about accepting it.

Overall, Rewrite is a beautifully self-aware story of adolescence, identity, and interconnected lives. It may have all the stylistic trademarks of a typical time-travel romance. Still, its ultimate message is anything but usual. Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is realize the story was never just about you.

Rating: 4/5 atoms