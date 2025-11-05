Meet the Cast of Marvel Rivals at the First Anniversary Fan Event in Los Angeles

Marvel Rivals is a wildly successful third-person hero shooter featuring all kinds of Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, Storm, Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark, Psylocke, Invisible Woman, and many more. As of February 2025, the player count surpassed 40 million players, and the game has been receiving frequent updates with recent characters such as Angela and Daredevil. This month, fans in the Los Angeles area will get to celebrate the first anniversary of Marvel Rivals in person and meet their favorite voice actors at the free fan event.

The Marvel Rivals Anniversary Fan Event will be held in Burbank, CA, with special guests including Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Soldier), Daniel Marin (Namor), Xanthe Huyhn (Dagger), Jon Bailey (Jeff the Land Shark) and more. The event will feature cosplayers, fan artists, and content creators, along with meet and greets, panels, gaming, autographs, photo ops, and more.

The location will be at 315 S. Flower Street, Burbank, CA 91502. The event will start from 11 am to 5 pm.

Confirmed Guests include:

Jon Bailey (Jeff the Land Shark)

Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke)

Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Solider)

Daniel Marin (Namor)

Xanthe Huyhn (Dagger)

Ian James Corlett (Mister Fantastic)

Scott Whyte (Human Torch)

James Mathis III (Black Panther)

Erik Braa (Moon Knight)

Brittany Cox (Angela)

Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock)

Crystal Lee (Phoenix)

Executive Director Danny Koo and others from the Marvel Rivals creative team will be in attendance.

You can enter the Marvel Rivals Cosplay Contest with Gracie the Cosplay Lass and others as judges. Winners will receive Marvel merchandise and in-game currency for Marvel Rivals.

Here’s the information on tickets:

General Admission is free to attend the event with VIP packages offered for actor meet and greets with reserved seating. General Admission attendees are subject to building capacity, and a GA ticket does not guarantee entrance.

Grab your tickets at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/giant-sizeproductions/marvel-rivals-anniversary-fan-event

The event is produced by Giant-Size Productions in partnership with NetEase Games.