Inside TCL Chinese Theatre VIP Experience: A Look at Historic Hollywood Venue During The Odyssey in IMAX

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is now in theaters, and the preferred way to watch the film is on IMAX 70MM. For those in the Southern California area, we’re blessed with a few IMAX auditoriums, including Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood and Regal Irvine Spectrum. Another way to watch the movie on IMAX 70MM is at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

TLC brought out the big guns by delivering an IMAX 70MM projector to the Chinese Theatre, which you can check out below. Although the screen isn’t as big as the one at CityWalk, it is still shown in its original aspect ratio.

When we were invited to check out the TCL Chinese Theatre VIP Experience, we couldn’t pass it up. The VIP Suite is located high above the general seating area and is near the projection booth. Inside is a VIP lounge filled with chairs, couches, and a giant TCL monitor, along with snacks, drinks, and a full bar. For the seating, there are 5 seats in the front and 2 seats in the back. It’s not the preferred viewing angle, but it’s nice to have a private area for a small group.

Check out our experience in the video below:

The Odyssey is now showing at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, CA.