Quantum Leap Season 2 Official Trailer Teases Egypt, LA Riots, Area 51, Witch Trials

In the first season of the new Quantum Leap series, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) has leaped into the past, following in the footsteps of Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett from the original series. The former had a secret mission to help out those he cared about, and the Quantum Leap team has been scrambling to help bring him back into the current timeline.

Quantum Leap is coming back to NBC for its second season, and today, the official trailer has been released. As you can guess, Dr. Ben Song is still stuck in the past and the future as he leaps from one person to the next. The new trailer teases what adventure is in store for our main protagonist including a trip to Egypt in 1961 as a spy, the LA riots in 1992 Koreatown, Area 51 in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts, and somewhere in 2050.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It’ll be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

About Quantum Leap Season 2

The series stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ernie Hudson as Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chu, along with newly added Season 2 series regulars Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson and Peter Gadiot as Tom Westfall.

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris serve as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce in association with Quinn’s House Productions.