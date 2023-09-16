La La Land in Concert with Film’s Composer Is Happening Tonight in Los Angeles

La La Land is a movie that celebrates music and the City of Angels, and one good way for fans to celebrate the film is to watch it with a live orchestra under the night sky at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Tonight, Saturday, September 16, a live orchestra will be performing in front of the film, thanks in part to a collaboration between Street Food Cinema, Hurwitz Concerts and Lionsgate.

La La Land in Concert: Film Screening with Live Orchestra will be shown for one night only tonight. The film’s composer, Justin Hurwitz, will be conducting the score and songs with a 52-piece orchestra and jazz band. The venue is the Los Angeles State Historic Park, where guests can get a great view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

Guests will have a chance to check out the original costumes from the film and the neon Seb sigh for photo opportunities. Since this is a Street Food Cinema production, there will be food trucks and vendors including District Burger, Nacho Me Vegan, Daddy Ji, Love Bird, MexiBachi, Angelenos Wood Fire Pizza, Seoulmates, Westside Banh Mi, and BBQ Smokehouse. The full bar will have themed cocktails.

If you get VIP, you’ll get to sit at the “Another Day of Sun” Platinum Seating Section and preorder bottle service, picnic dinners, and charcuterie while having access to VIP amenities.

Street Food Cinema 2017 Season Opener with La La Land. Courtesy of Street Food Cinema.

Check out the full details below:

WHEN: Saturday, September 16th

Doors and activities open at 5:30pm

Opening performance begins at 6:45pm

Feature presentation starts at 7:30pm

Tickets are on sale now: www.streetfoodcinema.com

WHERE: “City Of Stars” at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Featured photo courtesy of Street Food Cinema.