Persona 3 Reload Gets a 1-Year Anniversary Y70 PC Case and Desk Pads

It’s the first anniversary of Persona 3 Reload, and PC components and peripherals manufacturer HYTE and publisher/developer ATLUS are collaborating again on a Y70 PC case featuring Persona 3 characters. Additionally, the official desk pads are available now.

Similar to the Y60 case collaboration, HYTE’s Persona 3 Reload Y70 Case features the chassis’ glass panels with the main cast and the in-game Tartarus setting. The metal panel includes in-game elements, featuring a “Dark Hour” clock painted on its rear panel. It comes with a metal plate that references S.E.E.S., the main group in Persona 3 Reload.

To purchase the Y70 PC case, visit https://hyte.co/p3r25-pr.

“When we launched the original Persona 3 Reload collaboration with our Y60 case, we saw just how devoted the Persona fanbase was as demand for the Y60 collaboration cases was tremendous,” said King Perez, Marketing Executive Producer, Business Development at HYTE. “The ATLUS team are fantastic partners to work with, and we can’t wait for fans to check out our newest collaboration with the Persona 3 Reload Y70 case.”

HYTE’s parent company iBUYPOWER will release the RDY Y70 Persona 3 Reload Edition PC system in the first quarter. Two new desk pads with official artwork from Persona 3 Reload and Episode Aigis will be made available.

About the Persona 3 Reload Products

The Persona 3 Reload Y70 is now available at HYTE.com and select retailers. It is priced at an MSRP of $269.99.

The HYTE Persona 3 Reload and Episode Aigis – The Answer Desk Pads are also available for purchase at HYTE.com and select retailers. They are priced at an MSRP of $29.99.

Pricing and availability details for the RDY Y70 Personal 3 Reload Edition system will be available at a later date.