Captain America: Brave New World Review – Sam Wilson’s Time to Shine, Even If the Road Gets Rough

Captain America: Brave New World is a defining moment for Sam Wilson, marking his first big-screen outing as the new Captain America. Anthony Mackie has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for nearly a decade, but this is the first time he has taken center stage as the star, and he absolutely delivers. Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam has fully embraced the shield, but as expected, stepping into Steve Rogers’ legacy comes with its own challenges. This isn’t just another superhero beat-’em-up—it’s a political thriller wrapped in a superhero story. While it occasionally stumbles, it’s still an engaging ride.

Captain America: Brave New World follows the election of Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) as the new U.S. President. This power shift quickly puts Sam Wilson in the middle of a growing international crisis. What begins as a routine political meeting soon escalates into something far more dangerous, forcing Sam to uncover the true masterminds behind the chaos. As he navigates a web of deception and high-stakes conflicts, he must prove to the world and himself that he is more than ready to carry the mantle of Captain America.

Where Brave New World truly shines is in its character dynamics. Mackie brings his own flavor to Captain America. Not only does he deliver the same charm and determination that made Sam Wilson a fan favorite, but his creative use of the shield, especially when combined with his Falcon tech, makes for some of the best action sequences in the movie. Also, his friendship with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) is another highlight. The two share an easygoing, joke-filled camaraderie that feels authentic—like two friends who have been roasting each other for years. Torres, in particular, is a scene-stealer with his constant commentary and enthusiasm.

Despite several issues, Captain America: Brave New World delivers intense action, political intrigue, and a stellar Mackie as Cap.

On the political side of things, Harrison Ford makes for a solid President Ross. While he brings gravitas to the role, some lines feel slightly off, almost like they didn’t fit quite right with the rest of the script. Still, seeing Ford in the MCU is fun, and his presence adds weight to the film. However, the real MVP of Brave New World is Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley. His story was already one of the most potent parts of the show, and here, it’s even more emotionally gripping. Every moment Lumbly is on screen, you feel the pain, the history, and the injustice that shaped his life. He doesn’t just add emotional depth—he anchors the film in something real and personal.

That said, Brave New World isn’t without flaws. While the political thriller aspect is intriguing, the pacing can sometimes drag. The film juggles multiple storylines, and it’s clear that rewrites and reshoots had an effect. Some characters feel underdeveloped, and specific plot threads don’t fit together seamlessly. There are moments where it feels like the movie is trying to do too much, leading to occasional pacing issues. However, the action sequences do a lot to compensate for this. Every fight scene is choreographed precisely, and seeing Sam fully embrace his fighting style as Captain America is incredibly satisfying.

Despite some structural issues, Captain America: Brave New World is a strong debut for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. It’s a different kind of Marvel film that takes time to build its world, weave its politics, and explore the weight of its legacy. While it’s not perfect, it’s an exciting and worthy continuation of the Captain America legacy, proving that Sam Wilson has more than earned his place as the MCU’s new Cap.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th.