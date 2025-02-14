EDC Las Vegas 2025: Full Lineup Revealed with New Stages and Surprises!

EDC Las Vegas 2025 is back and bigger than ever! This year, the festival is pulling out all the stops with a brand new stage and announcements that will shake up the experience for dance music lovers.

New for 2025: Afro House and Hard Techno Take Over

For EDC Las Vegas 2025, the festival is introducing a brand-new Afro House stage, bringing deep, rhythmic, and soulful sounds to the festival under the electric sky. But that’s not all. Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella announced that the Wasteland stage is getting a special one, a special night dedicated to hard techno and hardcore.

The 2025 Lineup: An Insane Mix of Legends and Rising Stars

Let’s discuss what you came here for: the stacked lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2025! This year’s roster is a dream for electronic music fans, featuring everything from house and techno to bass, trance, and hard dance.

Headliners and Iconic Collabs:

Illenium B2B SLANDER – An emotional yet heavy-hitting set guaranteed to bring out all the feels.

Alison Wonderland B2B Kaskade – Two legendary DJs coming together to blend emotional bass and melodic house vibes.

Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and Armin van Buuren – Three dance music legends returning to the EDC stage.

Eric Prydz presents PRYDA – Progressive house magic incoming.

DJ Snake, Dom Dolla, and Fisher – Bringing the grooves for the house and bass-house lovers.

Gesaffelstein – A dark, cinematic techno experience you won’t want to miss.

Rezz, RL Grime, and NGHTMRE are a must-see if you love bass music.

Techno and Underground Sounds:

Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, and Alignment – Pioneers of high-energy, driving techno.

Bicep presents Chroma – A rare live performance blending ethereal melodies and hypnotic beats.

Boys Noize, Space 92 X Popof, and Brutalismus 3000 – The Underground comes alive at EDC!

House and Groove Masters:

The Martinez Brothers B2B Loco Dice – A legendary back-to-back that will bring serious energy.

Hot Since 82, Gorgon City, and Vintage Culture – Deep and melodic house at its finest.

Noizu, and Cloonee – If you love tech-house bangers, these are the sets for you.

Bass and Hard Dance Takeover:

Excision, Svdden Death, and Sullivan King – The bass will be insane.

Yellow Claw, Riot Ten, and Ray Volpe – Heavy-hitting, festival-ready energy.

Darren Styles, D-Sturb, and Sub Zero Project – The hardstyle warriors are back!

Afro House and Global Vibes:

BLOND:ISH, Amémé, and Francis Mercier – Feel the rhythm at the all-new Afro House stage.

Argy, Arodes, and Hugel – Deep, groovy, and uplifting sounds worldwide.

With over 250+ artists, countless B2B sets, and new experiences like the Afro House stage and a hard techno takeover at Wasteland, EDC Las Vegas 2025 is shaping up to be one for the books.

If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, now’s the time! EDC sells out yearly, and with this lineup and the fresh additions to the festival experience, 2025 looks like an absolute must-attend. Time to start planning for an unforgettable weekend under the electric sky!