What Panels and Experiences to Expect for Midsummer Scream 2023

Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, is coming to Long Beach this weekend. Guests can expect all types of activities including haunts, panels, appearances, live entertainment and games. The event will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in California on July 28 to 30, 2023.

Single and multi-day passes are available at www.MidsummerScream.org.

One of the highlights of Midsummer Scream is the Hall of Shadows, an immersive experience where local and regional haunted attraction creators come to scare guests.

There are panels galore including a presentation for the upcoming Disney’s Haunted Mansion film with the film crew and a special Saw presentation that discusses the past, present and future of the horror franchise. Additionally, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest, and Thirteenth Floor Entertainment will be presenting.

Midsummer Scream will have special experiences for Saw and The Boogeyman on the show floor.

“This sixth year for Midsummer Scream is truly the best yet, as we showcase the full range of Halloween and horror—from the big screen to local haunts to the best of horror-themed games of all sort,” said David Markland, co-founder and executive director of Midsummer Scream. “There is going to be something to do literally every minute from the moment we open our doors at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28.”

For the up-to-date schedule, you can download the Midsummer Scream app on iOS and Android at https://midsummerscream.org/midsummer-scream-app/.

Here are a few of the highlighted Midsummer Scream panels and experiences:

ALL THREE DAYS

The Boogeyman Experience — Exclusively at Midsummer Scream, fans will immerse themselves in the world of The Boogeyman as they try to avoid the terrifying supernatural entity and escape with their lives. The first 50 brave attendees to walk through the experience each day will receive a limited-edition Boogeyman poster.

— Exclusively at Midsummer Scream, fans will immerse themselves in the world of The Boogeyman as they try to avoid the terrifying supernatural entity and escape with their lives. The first 50 brave attendees to walk through the experience each day will receive a limited-edition Boogeyman poster. Saw Experience — Midsummer Scream guests can explore the horrific, unnerving and unforgettable world of Saw in a special experience open all three days of the event.

— Midsummer Scream guests can explore the horrific, unnerving and unforgettable world of Saw in a special experience open all three days of the event. The Haunted Hearse — A fully immersive horror adventure for cellphones that seamlessly combines craft, fiber arts, analog/virtual technologies, and live performance to deliver a spooky art experience like no other.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY

Exorcistic: The Live Musical — A “blasphemous” rock musical parody that breaks the fourth wall and engages the audience, and features book, lyrics and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher. (8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on the Promenade Stage, plays all three evenings; note: 18+ only)

Friday, July 28

Midsummer Scream Hours 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Urban Death — The disturbed spirits and unfathomable monstrosities of Zombie Joe’s Underground’s cult-hit tableaux of madness, mayhem and diabolical horror await in their fun ‘n’ freaky performance. Note: Ages 16+. (7:20 p.m., Room 103BC)

— The disturbed spirits and unfathomable monstrosities of Zombie Joe’s Underground’s cult-hit tableaux of madness, mayhem and diabolical horror await in their fun ‘n’ freaky performance. Note: Ages 16+. (7:20 p.m., Room 103BC) ‘Creepy’ Live Podcast — The Bloody Disgusting podcast from creator John Grilz goes live at Midsummer Scream, exploring the most famous and disturbing creepypastas and urban legends in the world. (7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Podcast Lounge)

Saturday, July 29

Midsummer Scream Hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anaheim Halloween 100th Anniversary — See what’s in store for the centennial anniversary of the city of Anaheim’s Halloween Parade. (12 p.m., Promenade Stage)

— See what’s in store for the centennial anniversary of the city of Anaheim’s Halloween Parade. (12 p.m., Promenade Stage) Thirteenth Floor Presentation — A preview of what haunt and Halloween fans have in store from some of the 13th Floor’s haunted attractions: LA Haunted Hayride, Delusion and Shaqtoberfest (12:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom)

— A preview of what haunt and Halloween fans have in store from some of the 13th Floor’s haunted attractions: LA Haunted Hayride, Delusion and Shaqtoberfest (12:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom) Return of the Living Drag — The frightening flock of fabulous performers led by horror icon Peaches Christ returns to slay you with a deadly dose of horror drag. (2 p.m., Grand Ballroom)

— The frightening flock of fabulous performers led by horror icon Peaches Christ returns to slay you with a deadly dose of horror drag. (2 p.m., Grand Ballroom) Hot Haunts for 2023 — Midsummer Scream’s Rick West leads his annual discussion about the upcoming Halloween season with some of the community’s most talented and passionate haunters (2:30 p.m., Promenade Stage)

— Midsummer Scream’s Rick West leads his annual discussion about the upcoming Halloween season with some of the community’s most talented and passionate haunters (2:30 p.m., Promenade Stage) ‘Saw X’ Presentation — An exploration of the past, future and legacy of Saw. Presented by Lionsgate. (3:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom)

— An exploration of the past, future and legacy of Saw. Presented by Lionsgate. (3:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom) ‘Lost Boys’ & Vamp — The Lost Boys stars Jason Patric, Billy Wirth and Jamison Newlander join Vamp for a live recording of “Let’s Get Spooky” (4:30 p.m., Promenade Stage)

— The Lost Boys stars Jason Patric, Billy Wirth and Jamison Newlander join Vamp for a live recording of “Let’s Get Spooky” (4:30 p.m., Promenade Stage) Knott’s Scary Farm’s 50th — Speakers include Knott’s Scary Farm historian and show writer Ted Dougherty, attraction designer Jon Cooke, and Ken Parks, corporate director of creative development, Cedar Fair. (5 p.m., Grand Ballroom)

— Speakers include Knott’s Scary Farm historian and show writer Ted Dougherty, attraction designer Jon Cooke, and Ken Parks, corporate director of creative development, Cedar Fair. (5 p.m., Grand Ballroom) Slumber Party: Midsummer Scream After Dark — An incredible after-hours party filled with games, contests, screenings, music, dancing and much more. Included with Gold Bat VIP admission; while supplies last, tickets may be purchased separately online or through the Midsummer Scream app.

Sunday, July 30

Midsummer Scream Hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.