Nicole Kidman Stars in Director Lulu Wang’s Expats: Trailer Drops for Prime Video Series

Director Lulu Wang’s last feature film was The Farewell starring Awkwafina. It dealt with family drama and a trip to China. The director is back with a new Prime Video limited series, Expats, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo about Hong Kong residents dealing with life-altering events of their own.

Today, the streaming service released the trailer, giving viewers a taste of the emotional drama set in Hong Kong.

About Expats

Synopsis: Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.

Joining Kidman (The Northman), Blu (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Tee (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Wolverine) and Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo) are Ruby Ruiz (The Bourne Legacy), and Amelyn Pardenilla.

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who was the first writer onboarded to the series. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers. Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee served as writers on Expats, with Bell and Wang.

The six-part limited drama series will premiere with two episodes on January 26, 2024, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Featured image courtesy of Prime Video.