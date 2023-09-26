NewJeans to Perform at 2023 League of Legends World Championship with ‘Gods’ Anthem

Riot Games has been successful in expanding its League of Legends video game franchise with catchy songs in different genres from Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors” and “Enemy” to K/DA’s “Pop/Stars,” “Villains,” and “More”. There’s no sign of slowing down because today, Riot Games has announced that the popular K-Pop group, NewJeans, will be performing the anthem, “Gods,” at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

NewJean’s hits include “OMG,” “Super Shy,” and more. The single and music video for the “Gods” anthem will premiere on October 3 at 10 p.m. PT via YouTube and other music services. The song was written by Riot Games principal composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako (“Legends Never Die,” “RISE,” “Awaken,” and Arcane’s “Playground,” “Goodbye,” “Misfit Toys”).

The League of Legends World Championship, aka Worlds, is the premier LoL esports competition where the top teams from 9 regions compete against each other for the world champion title. Previous Worlds anthem includes Zedd’s “Ignite,” Lil Nas X’s “Star Walkin’,” and Imagine Dragons “Warriors.”

“The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we’re so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment,” said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games. “Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. ‘GODS’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”

“It was a new experience for all of us,” said NewJeans in a statement. “It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

“We’re honored to be partnering with NewJeans for Worlds 2023 – both a historic breakthrough year for the group and momentous for esports fans as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds anthems,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games Entertainment. “NewJeans joins the ranks of superstars such as Imagine Dragons, Zedd, and Lil Nas X who have helped make the anthem such an iconic moment for our community.”

Here’s the synopsis for the 2023 Worlds music video:

The 2023 Worlds Music Video will follow the story of Korean pro player Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu from his discovery of League in high school to his unbelievable run at Worlds 2022. This is not just the personal story of Deft and his unbreakable spirit, but the story of a team that overcame all odds to become World Champions.

“We don’t want to spoil too much of the music video, but expect to see familiar faces and unforgettable moments reimagined as we follow Deft’s story from its beginning in 2013 to his victorious World Championship last year,” Dunn said. “Allies becoming adversaries is a story all athletes can relate to, and we think ‘GODS’ will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds.”