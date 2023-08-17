Apple TV’s Live-Action Godzilla Series Gets First-Look Photos and Official Title

The MonsterVerse fans have been treated to plenty of Titan-filled films including Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Next up, Legendary is working with Apple TV+ on a live-action series featuring Godzilla and Titans and starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who will be playing the same character. Today, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been announced as the official title of the series along with the release of the first-look photos including the king of the monsters himself, Godzilla, and the Russells.

Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Courtesy of Legendary and Apple TV+

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Courtesy of Legendary and Apple TV+

Anna Sawai in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Courtesy of Legendary and Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a sci-fi drama and will contain 10 episodes for its first season. Joining the Russells are Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

About Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.