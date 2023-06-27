Fandom Party Is Back at SDCC This Year

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, and it’ll be held once again at the San Diego Convention Center starting on July 19th. The annual event is home to huge events and big reveals, but this year things are going to be different. Due to the WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney, Marvel Studios Lucasfilm, Netflix, HBO, Sony Pictures, and Universal Pictures won’t be having panels in Hall H (per Variety). Other studios are waiting to see how things will pan out.

There is good news on the horizon for the convention. Today, Fandom has announced that it is returning with its annual party at the Hard Rock Hotel, and it will be held on July 20, 2023.

This year marks the sixth annual Fandom Party, and it is going to be held at FLOAT from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The world’s largest fan platform has partnered with Paramount+ and Electronic Arts, and guests will be able to experience onsite activations and collectible augmented reality pins, courtesy of sponsors Z2 Comics and Pinfinity. Other activations include Paramount’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets and EA’s Immortals of Aveum (the video game is scheduled for release this summer).

“Being in San Diego for our annual party during one of the largest global fan events is the pinnacle of the year for us at Fandom. It’s a chance to celebrate the best in entertainment and gaming in fun and immersive ways with our fans and partners,” said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom.

San Diego Comic-Con will be held on July 19 – 23, and attendees can look forward to many activities including checking out the Cowboy Bebop Exhibit at Comic-Con Museum, Critical Role Q&A with the cast, Funko’s immersive Funkoville neighborhood, and many more.