My Melody and Kuromi Celebrate Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s 2-Year Anniversary

There is a lot to celebrate this year with the two-year anniversary of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, 20th anniversary of Kuromi, and 50th anniversary of My Melody. Sunblink and Sanrio have joined forces for the Friendship Festival, which started in the video game yesterday on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Apple Arcade.

My Melody is celebrating on the island, but Kuromi has devised her own special event. The Hello Kitty Island Adventure event begins from July 27 to August 23, and players can check out what Kuromi has up her sleeves at Spooky Swamp. In addition, players can take selfies to collect Friendship Charms, which can be used at the Friendship Stage for Art Deco decor and sweet and spooky recipes to celebrate friendship.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is now available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite, PC via Steam and Apple Arcade. It will soon be headed to PlayStation 5.