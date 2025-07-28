Brawl Stars Takes Over SDCC 2025 with a Wild Ride to Starr Park

Brawl Stars, the popular mobile game from Supercell, brought a wacky, immersive offsite activation to SDCC this year. Located on the harbor just behind the San Diego Convention Center, groups of 20+ are loaded onto Starr Rail. Your conductor, Spike (a brawler from the game), quickly derails the journey, forcing riders to button mash and emergency brake their way in order to arrive safely at Starr Park.

Credit: JR Cajigas/Nerd Reactor

Once you arrive, the group is tasked with collecting gems via participating in various carnival games. Each game earns you a gem, which you trade in after completing all four events in exchange for a bag of goodies. In addition, successfully completing 2 of the activities earns you an extra prize from a wheel spin, which includes posters, pins, and even Brawl Star themed floafers.

Credit: JR Cajigas/Nerd Reactor

The four games played were:

Piper’s Pie Shop – Choose a cupcake flavor on a spinning wheel and try to land on it. This booth also hands out cupcakes and feastables as additional goodies

Dynamikes’s Mine – Light the fuse on some dynamite to trigger an explosion

Frank’s Hammer Drop – Test your might with this classic high striker

Frontier World Round Up – Two chances to hit on the ring toss

The activation ran about 30 minutes and provided a nice quirky, slightly twisted immersive experience.