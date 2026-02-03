Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Trailer Features Titan X, Godzilla and Kong

Let them fight! These are the wise words from Dr. Ichiro Serizawa in 2014’s Godzilla. Throughout the franchise, we’ve seen Godzilla and Kong team up to fight against baddies like Mechagodzilla and Skar King. Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the spin-off series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Season 2, and Kurt Russell’s Colonel Lee Shaw says that to fight a monster, they need a monster.

The new threat is Titan X, and yes, Godzilla and Kong will have to team up once again.

About Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The second season stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. The 10-episode second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will premiere worldwide on Friday, February 27, 2026. It will debut with the first episode, with a new episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

Synopsis: Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Colonel Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon. As previously announced, season two will feature Kong, Godzilla and introduce a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X that is now officially on the loose. Titan X isn’t just another monster; it’s a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath. In “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” season two, Titan X stands at the center of the mystery – an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure.

New season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

The second season is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman and Lawrence Trilling.