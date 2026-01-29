BoxLunch and Wildbrain’s Strawberry Shortcake to Have Special In-store Event in Los Angeles

WildBrain’s Strawberry Shortcake is one of the most iconic characters from the ’70s. Originating as a greeting card, she has expanded into a brand with animated series and specials, dolls, and merchandise. This Saturday, WildBrain is teaming up with BoxLunch for a special in-store event in Los Angeles.

Fans of Strawberry Shortcake can check out a new collection, along with the first West Coast appearance of the new Strawberry Shortcake character mascot. Some of the items include the Strawberry Wax Resist Critter Mug, Pink Toss Glass Tumbler, T-shirts, Cardigans, Dresses, Brushes, Coaster Sets, and many more.

There will be a variety of experiences, including a free “Make & Take” flower bouquet featuring a mini flower cart and flower wall in-store.

Giveaways include Strawberry Shortcake vinyl stickers and a limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake x BoxLunch postcard, while supplies last. More prize giveaways include the special Strawberry Shortcake gift bags filled with exclusive prizes and BoxLunch gift cards via a ticket raffle.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the BoxLunch store at the Westfield Fashion Square Mall (14006 Riverside Dr., # 245, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423).