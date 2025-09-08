Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Remake Sells Over 1 Million Copies in One Day

Metal Gear Solid is one of Konami’s biggest video game franchises, and Hideo Kojima and his team are the masterminds behind beloved characters such as Solid Snake, Big Boss, Meryl Silverburgh, Psycho Mantis, Gray Fox, and more. The remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, was released on August 28, and it has sold over one million units worldwide in one day across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

The impressive sales, according to the Japanese press release, is based on the research conducted on August 28, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the remake of the third Metal Gear Solid game that was released in 2004, taking players back to the Cold War in the 1960s Soviet Union. As the soldier who will become Big Boss, Naked Snake is on a mission to stop World War III.

With the remake being released over 20 years after the original game and selling over a million copies, it speaks to the popularity of the franchise. Video game remakes such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Mafia: Definitive Edition have taken advantage of current-gen graphics while updating the gameplay mechanics and voices. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was focused on retaining a lot of the original elements, including gameplay and voices, while updating the graphics using Unreal Engine 5.

For fans of the original game, the characters, story, voice acting, dialogue, and music are intact. This even includes how the levels are sectioned off due to the limitations of the PlayStation 2 hardware. There’s even a disclaimer at the beginning of the game about how Konami wanted to capture the original game.

“This game contains expressions and themes from the original version which may be considered outdated, and have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the original game was made and the creator’s original vision. Player discretion is advised.”

With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater‘s success, here’s hoping that Konami will remake other games in the series, including Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. I want to see Gray Fox, Sniper Wolf, Liquid Snake and more characters with updated graphics!