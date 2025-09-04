Michael Cyril Creighton on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 and Hosting Official Podcast

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of the Hulu smash hit and Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, I had the pleasure of talking to series regular Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard Morris, for an exclusive junket conversation.

Since the show’s first season in 2021, audiences have been addicted not only to the show’s iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, but also to the quirky cast of neighbors who surround them. Howard quickly became a fan-favorite character, and Creighton was thrilled to be made a series regular.

“This character and I meld together in a really great way,” said Creighton. “He’s sort of a heightened version of all of my bad and good qualities. He is who I could see myself being if I didn’t go to therapy. And I think that has made a case for keeping me around. I do know the writers love writing for him. And I love playing him. I just feel really lucky that this has been the trajectory.”

Without giving anything away, Season 5 follows the trio’s investigation into the murder of their beloved doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca), and Howard finds himself bonding with a new robot friend along the way. The season will also feature special guest stars Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Dianne Wiest, Téa Leoni, Bobby Cannavale, and Meryl Streep.

When learning that his animal-loving character would be spending more time with a robot than animals this season, Creighton says his reaction was, “Of course. Of course, he would. I was up for the challenge… It was harder than acting with a cat and easier than with a pig.”

Creighton also dropped an exciting piece of news that he will now be hosting the show’s official podcast, which will drop audio and video versions on all podcast platforms with each new episode. The podcast will feature exclusive cast member interviews, behind-the-scenes info, and much more.

Tune into our full conversation in the video below.

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premieres with the first three episodes on September 9th on Hulu, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday thereafter.