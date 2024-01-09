Varsity Blues – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Varsity Blues finds itself nestled in the vast arena of sports films. While it offers moments of grit and heart, the overall experience lands squarely in the middle of the field. The film revolves around the fictional West Canaan Coyotes football team, led by Coach Kilmer (Jon Voight) and their star quarterback, Lance Harbor (Paul Walker). As they navigate the pressures of small-town Texas football, the movie attempts to tackle rebellion, ambition, and the consequences of hero worship.

On the positive side, Varsity Blues boasts a charismatic ensemble cast. James Van Der Beek shines as the conflicted Mox, and Jon Voight delivers a memorable portrayal of the tyrannical Coach Kilmer. The film also captures the ambiance of small-town football culture, with its die-hard fans and the intense Friday night lights. However, where Varsity Blues fumbles in its predictability and adherence to sports movie tropes, the story follows a well-trodden path, and viewers familiar with the genre may find themselves anticipating the outcome well before the final whistle. Though attempted, the character development often feels surface-level, leaving some arcs incomplete.

Additionally, the film struggles to balance its dramatic and comedic elements, resulting in sometimes tonal shifts that can be jarring. The humor occasionally undercuts the gravity of the characters’ challenges, diminishing the emotional impact of their struggles. While Varsity Blues offers its fair share of memorable moments and quotable lines, it doesn’t entirely break free from the mold of its sports drama predecessors. It remains a middle-of-the-road entry in the genre, neither a touchdown nor a fumble.

For fans of sports dramas and those seeking nostalgia, Varsity Blues may provide an enjoyable viewing experience. However, suppose you’re looking for a sports film that pushes boundaries and explores new territory. In that case, this one is a passable play rather than a game-changer.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Varsity Blues hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The contrast and brightness levels are finely tuned, allowing for a stunning visual experience. The film’s signature scenes, including those under the Friday night lights and the dramatic confrontations, benefit immensely from the enhanced contrast. The brighter highlights and deeper shadows create a three-dimensional quality that immerses viewers in the Texas football culture. The Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation also excels in rendering deep and rich black levels, adding depth to the overall video presentation.

Color saturation in the 4K release is simply breathtaking. The wider color gamut supported by Dolby Vision allows for more nuanced and lifelike colors. The vibrant hues of the football uniforms and the lush green of the playing field are rendered with striking realism. The 4K resolution significantly enhances detail clarity, unveiling finer textures and subtleties that may have been missed in previous releases. From the sweat on the athletes’ brows to the intricate stitching on their jerseys, the increased resolution brings out every detail with precision. There are moments of softness, but it feels like it stems from the source material.

Video Review: 4/5 atoms

Audio

Varsity Blues hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation. Unfortunately, this Ultra HD release comes with the same serviceable 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio mix as the previous Blu-ray release. The dynamic range of the audio mix is adequate, preserving both the quieter character-driven moments and the louder, more energetic sequences on the football field. However, it doesn’t utilize the full extent of its capabilities to deliver the impact that could elevate the viewing experience.

The use of surround sound is also functional but unremarkable. While the audience can appreciate some spatial depth in scenes like football games or crowded social gatherings, the surround channels lack immersion. The film’s soundtrack, which features a mix of classic rock and contemporary tunes, comes through with clarity. However, the presentation lacks the richness and depth to make the music shine. The songs are there but don’t quite resonate as powerfully as they could. Thankfully, the clarity of spoken lines is consistent throughout the film, allowing viewers to follow without issue.

Audio Review: 3/5 atoms

Special Features

Varsity Blues doesn’t have any bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Commentary with Director Brian Robbins and Producers Tova Laiter and Mike Tollin

Football is a Way of Life: The Making of Varsity Blues

Two-A-Days: The Ellis Way

QB Game Analysis

Billy Bob with No Bacon

Theatrical Trailer

Features Assessment

Like the audio, the bonus features have been ported over from the previous Blu-ray release. The commentary track offers insights about the production from director Brian Robbins and producers Tova Laiter and Mike Tollin. While hearing firsthand anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories is always interesting, this commentary remains pretty conventional. It covers some aspects of production and casting choices but doesn’t delve into particularly deep territory. Football is a Way of Life takes viewers on a journey through the making of the film, containing your typical interviews with the cast and crew. While it offers some interesting tidbits, it doesn’t go beyond the usual promotional featurette.

Two-A-Days focuses on the film’s football sequences and their execution. It explores the training and preparation that went into creating the football sequences on screen. While it may appeal to sports and action filmmaking fans, it doesn’t delve deeply into the technical details that would make it a standout feature.

Also, QB Game Analysis provides a closer look at the football game sequences in the film through a football mindset, thanks to Coach Mark Ellis and NFL quarterback Josh McCown. This feature may interest those who enjoy dissecting sports scenes in movies. Still, it doesn’t offer substantial insights beyond what’s visible in the film itself. Billy Bob features Ron Lester reflecting on his role years later. It provides some fun moments for fans of the character but doesn’t offer in-depth analysis or revelations.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Varsity Blues offers fans a chance to revisit this beloved high school football drama with enhanced visual clarity and a serviceable audio presentation. While the film remains a quintessential slice of late-’90s sports cinema, the Ultra HD format highlights some finer details, making it a worthwhile addition (or upgrade) to any collection. The special features provide a peek behind the scenes, but a lack of new additions may leave fans craving something new.

Overall Review: 3/5 atoms

Varsity Blues is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.