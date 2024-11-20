McDonald’s Will Offer the McRib Sauce in a Half-Gallon Jug for a Limited Time

Here’s some not-so-shocking news for you. The McRib sandwich returns to McDonald’s on December 3, 2024, for a limited time. To celebrate its return, the fast-food company will be selling the A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce in a half-gallon jug during the McRib SZN. This marks the first time ever that McDonald’s will have a limited-edition half-gallon jug of the McRib sauce.

The McRib Sauce will be available in limited quantity at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com.

With the McRib Sauce jug, what can you use it on? You can pour it into any of your favorite dishes, use it as an alternative sauce for your burgers, dipping sauce for fries, or maybe on top of pizzas. Perhaps your McRib sandwich needs more sauce, and soon you’ll be able to drench it with even more McRib sauce.

