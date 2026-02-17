Marvel Rivals LA Event to Feature 2026 Roadmap, Reveals, Voice Cast Panel, Music Performance

NetEase Games and Marvel Games will be hosting a special fan event, Marvel Rivals Assemble, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA. On March 3, the celebration of the Marvel hero team-based PvP shooter will include a voice cast panel, new reveals, the 2026 roadmap, new content, giveaways, and more.
The event will run from 5 pm to 9 pm PT and will be hosted by caster and commentator Cozy.
New reveals include new trailers, content reveals, and more. There will be a live Q&A with key members of the Marvel Rivals team, including Guangguang (Creative Director from NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead from NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games).
The Marvel Rivals voice cast will participate in a panel with some surprises, and composer Shota Nakama and singer Adriana Figueroa will perform live music.
Cosplayers will have the chance to win prizes.
Fans can get free tickets by registering here. Limited space is available.
Check out the full schedule for Marvel Rivals Assemble on March 3 is below:
Marvel Rivals Roadmap
GuangGuang (Creative Director at NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead at NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games) will share exciting Marvel Rivals announcements.
Marvel Rivals Musical Performance
Shota Nakama (Composer) and Adriana Figueroa (Singer) perform music from Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals Voice Cast Panel
- Abby Trott
- Alejandro Saab
- Aleks Le
- Alpha Takahashi
- Andrew Kishino
- Bill Millsap
- Brian Bloom
- Brittany Cox
- Cassandra Lee Morris
- Colleen O’Shaughnessy
- Daisy Lightfoot
- Daniel Marin
- Eliah Mountjoy
- Fred Tatasciore
- Ian James Corlett
- James Mathis III
- Jim Meskimen
- Joe Zieja
- Jon Bailey
- Jordan Reynolds
- Laura Bailey
- Laura Post
- Lenore Zann
- Liam O’Brien
- Mara Junot
- Stephen Fu
- Travis Willingham
- Xanthe Hyunh
Marvel Rivals Cosplay Contest
Show up in your favorite Marvel Rivals costume and participate in a cosplay contest with prizes!
Judges: GuangGuang, Yachen Bian, Danny Koo