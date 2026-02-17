Marvel Rivals LA Event to Feature 2026 Roadmap, Reveals, Voice Cast Panel, Music Performance

NetEase Games and Marvel Games will be hosting a special fan event, Marvel Rivals Assemble, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA. On March 3, the celebration of the Marvel hero team-based PvP shooter will include a voice cast panel, new reveals, the 2026 roadmap, new content, giveaways, and more.

The event will run from 5 pm to 9 pm PT and will be hosted by caster and commentator Cozy.

New reveals include new trailers, content reveals, and more. There will be a live Q&A with key members of the Marvel Rivals team, including Guangguang (Creative Director from NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead from NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games).

The Marvel Rivals voice cast will participate in a panel with some surprises, and composer Shota Nakama and singer Adriana Figueroa will perform live music.

Cosplayers will have the chance to win prizes.

Fans can get free tickets by registering here. Limited space is available.

Check out the full schedule for Marvel Rivals Assemble on March 3 is below:

Marvel Rivals Roadmap

GuangGuang (Creative Director at NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead at NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games) will share exciting Marvel Rivals announcements.

Marvel Rivals Musical Performance

Shota Nakama (Composer) and Adriana Figueroa (Singer) perform music from Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Voice Cast Panel

Abby Trott

Alejandro Saab

Aleks Le

Alpha Takahashi

Andrew Kishino

Bill Millsap

Brian Bloom

Brittany Cox

Cassandra Lee Morris

Colleen O’Shaughnessy

Daisy Lightfoot

Daniel Marin

Eliah Mountjoy

Fred Tatasciore

Ian James Corlett

James Mathis III

Jim Meskimen

Joe Zieja

Jon Bailey

Jordan Reynolds

Laura Bailey

Laura Post

Lenore Zann

Liam O’Brien

Mara Junot

Stephen Fu

Travis Willingham

Xanthe Hyunh

Marvel Rivals Cosplay Contest

Show up in your favorite Marvel Rivals costume and participate in a cosplay contest with prizes!

Judges: GuangGuang, Yachen Bian, Danny Koo