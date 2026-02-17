Secret Lair: Totally TubuLair Superdrop on March 2

Wizards of the Coast has just announced a gloriously chaotic new Secret Lair Superdrop that brings mutant mayhem, rooftop battles, and sewer-side heroics straight into Magic: The Gathering. The Secret Lair: Totally TubuLair Superdrop goes live on March 2, 2026 at MagicSecretLair.com — and if you’ve ever wanted TMNT-inspired cards with that MTG spin, this set delivers.

For anyone who needs a refresher, Secret Lair is the place where Wizards takes familiar cards and gives them fresh art, wild themes, or special twists that collectors and fans will love. These drops are limited and often available only for a short window, so they carry a mix of excitement, urgency, and a “did you snag that yet?” energy every time they drop.

This newest Superdrop leans hard into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover spirit, mixing mutant mayhem with surprising Magic staples. There are six drops in total, and each one brings its own personality:

This set, the Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: VHS Villains, features classic villain vibes like Higure, the Still Wind as “Shredder, Criminal Mastermind” and Triskelion as “Krang’s Android.”

Wizard’s is breaking out of their shell (pun intended) with Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Mighty Mutanimals, bringing us cards like Deepglow Skate as “Man Ray, Eco Avenger” and Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar as “Mondo Gecko, Esquire.”

Being a huge fan of the Last Ronin comic series, I am so excited for Secret Lair x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, which will bring fans Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni as “Splinter, Vengeful Sensei,” as well as incredible artwork pulled straight from the series’ pages.

Two drops featuring art by Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Turtles, give fans both colors and inks editions to enjoy.

A collection “Featuring Stan Sakai” brings Usagi Yojimbo into the mix with flavorful new identities.

Each of these drops will be priced at $29.99 for non-foil and $39.99 for foil versions, and if you want every card in one go, the Totally TubuLair! Everything Bundle offers both foil and non-foil versions for $399.99. There are also bundle options focused on specific subsets, like the Turtle Power Foil Bundle and a non-foil combo set.

This release is absolutely built for fans who enjoy seeing unexpected corners of pop culture woven into the Magic multiverse, and are super excited for the rest of the Universes Beyond set’s release. From sewer skirmishes to the philosophic calm of a ronin’s blade, the Totally TubuLair Superdrop feels like a celebration of collaboration and creativity that brings a beloved franchise into a new context.

Like all Secret Lair drops, these are likely to disappear once the window closes, so if any of these turtle-powered cards call to you, mark your calendar and prepare for the launch at 9 a.m. PT on March 2.