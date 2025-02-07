Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo on Returning for The Thundermans: Undercover and Living Life During the Hiatus

The Thundermans is a 2013 Nickelodeon series following a family of superheroes in the city of Hiddenville. The two oldest siblings, Phoebe and Max, learn to become a superhero and supervillain, respectively, while trying to live life as regular teenagers.

Fast forward to 2025, and the two twins are now adults on an undercover mission in The Thundermans: Undercover. They bring their youngest sister, Chloe, who gets roped into becoming a superhero while having to attend school. Set in the seaside town of Secret Shores, the Thundermans have their secret identities back, and it’s a tightrope act of living two lives.

Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Maya Le Clark reprise their roles as Phoebe Thunderman, Max Thunderman and Chloe Thunderman, respectively.

There was a hiatus for the actors between The Thundermans ending in 2018 and The Thundermans Return being released in 2024. It has helped them live life outside of the show and grow as people.

“When you work on a show as a kid, you don’t really get to live as much life as you might otherwise, because you’re dedicating so much of that time to playing this person who’s not you,” Kosarin tells Nerd Reactor. “Personally, when the show ended, I was a little like, ‘Who am I? Am I Phoebe? Am I a different person?’ So just going and spending six years, living and building memories and personal connections and references and learning more about the world. The more stuff you have in your toolkit as a person, the more you can then bring as an actor to a set or to a character. So getting to come back to an old character with everything new that you’ve learned about the world and yourself in the six or seven years prior was an amazing gift that not a lot of actors get.”

Maya Le Clark has been playing the role of Chloe since she was three years old. In The Thundermans: Undercover, she gets more of the limelight as she learns to become a superhero while also getting to live a normal life as a teenager.

“We’re very lucky that Maya was not only a very cute three-year-old, but she’s also a very talented 13-year-old,” Kosarin explained. “Because not every TV actor who’s very cute at three turns out to also be a good actor, and she did. So we got very lucky.”

Part of what makes The Thundermans work is the bond and teamwork between the cast members and the crew. After the hiatus, the cast and crew were able to come back together to continue the legacy.

“Teamwork, you really can’t do it alone,” Griffo said. “I think communication is a big part of that and I think it’s healthy for teams to have different ideas and sometimes disagree. And I think it covers a broad spectrum of what’s possible. And then you meet somewhere and you find the middle ground and what’s the best for the project, and the best idea wins.”

Phoebe and Max have different ideas about how to teach Chloe, and the results can be a nice balance of following the rules and living on the edge.

“I think it was really fun because Phoebe in the show, she’s the more strict kind of girl,” Le Clark said. “She’s more under control, more mature about it. And then Max is like the crazy one that’s just gonna let me come home, go party and stuff like that. So it’s fun to have both sides, but in the end, they’re both just like my siblings who are both trying to teach me how to be a good superhero. And it’s really fun. You’ll get to see it in the show.”

You can watch the full episode of the first episode below:

About The Thundermans: Undercover

The Thundermans: Undercover premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and will air regularly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon + roll out internationally on Nickelodeon channels later in the year.

The half-hour series follows Phoebe and Max as they are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the beachside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent.

The Thundermans: Undercover stars original series cast members Kira Kosarin as “Phoebe,” Jack Griffo as “Max,” and Maya Le Clark as “Chloe.” The show also stars Daran Norris as “Thunderford,” and Dana Snyder as the voice of “Dr. Colosso,” as well as new cast members Kinley Cunningham as “Booch” and Nathan Broxton as “Jinx.”

The series will also feature guest appearances from original series cast members including: Chris Tallman as “Hank,” Rosa Blasi as “Barb,” Diego Velazquez as “Billy,” Addison Riecke as “Nora,” Audrey Whitby as “Cherry,” Kenny Ridwan as “Gideon,” Helen Hong as “Mrs. Wong,” Jeff Meachum as “Principal Bradford” and Daniele Gaither as “Super President Kickbutt.” Other guest stars include Ryan Ochoa, Jessica Marie Garcia, Lilimar and Anna McNulty.

The Thundermans: Undercover is executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and Sean W. Cunningham & Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans, Julie and the Phantoms). Kira Kosarin serves as an executive producer and makes her directorial debut in the episode titled “Prank You, Next.” Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the series.