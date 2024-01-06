Ke Huy Quan to Star in Action Film, With Love, from Universal Pictures

Ke Huy Quan (Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) made a huge comeback with his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once. His performance earned him awards including Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars, where he gave an emotional speech. 2023 was a big year for the actor since he also appeared in Disney+’s American Born Chinese and played opposite Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the second season of Disney+’s Loki as Ouroboros, aka O.B.

Fans of Ke Huy Quan will be excited to learn that he’ll be in more projects. This week, Universal Pictures announced that he will be starring in Jonathan Eusebio’s directorial debut, With Love. Esubebio was the second unit director for Deadpool 2 and Violent Night.

The action film is being produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick through 87North (Bullet Train, Violent Night, The Fall Guy) with Guy Danela overseeing on behalf of 87North.

With Love is written by Luke Passmore based on the original script by Josh Stoddard & Matthew Murray.

Ke will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ The Electric Slate for Netflix, based on the graphic novel of the same name. He’ll be starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Jonathan Eusebio has been working as a 2nd Unit Director and Stunt Coordinator with credits including Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick franchise, Birds of Prey, Kate, Deadpool 2 and Fate of the Furious. His stunt performance was featured in Black Panther, Ninja Assassin and 300, and his fight coordinator credits include Never Back Down, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Avengers. He served as a fight choreographer and stunt coordinator for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Featured image: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Credits: A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection