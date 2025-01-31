Hololive and HYTE Team Up for 4th Gen Keycap Set Ahead of Super Expo 2025

Hololive is a virtual YouTuber agency featuring the Holostars, and it has teamed up with HYTE to produce the Hololive 4th Generation Keycap Set. The company is gearing up for its upcoming events: 6th fes – Color Rise Harmony and Super Expo 2025, which will be held at Makuhari Messe, Japan, in March.

HYTE is an official sponsor of Hololive’s 6th fes Super Expo 2025, and Hololive 4th Generation Keycap Set features Hololive’s talent making appearances at 6th fes on March 8-9, 2025, in Japan. Hololive Vtubers making appearances are Amane Kanata, Tsunomaki Watame, Tokoyami Towa, and Himemori Luna.

Each set includes 146 keycaps and is Cherry MX compatible. The keycaps are fully compatible with ANSI, JIS, and ISO keyboards.

The Hololive keycaps are available to pre-order at https://hyte.co/hologen4-pr and retail for $99.99.

Tsukumo, a Japanese retailer, will stock the Hololive 4th Generation Keycap Set for local residents.

Super Expo 2025 tickets are available at https://hololivesuperexpo2025.hololivepro.com/en/tickets.