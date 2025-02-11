Karl Urban Is Uncaged as Johnny Cage in New Mortal Kombat II Poster

Mortal Kombat II is koming into theaters later this year, and Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are ready to promote the video game movie. Today, the poster has been released, teasing Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in a fictional movie poster titled, “Uncaged Fury.” In addition to that, the logo has been been revealed and features the iconic dragon.

The poster of Johnny Cage is set in the world of Mortal Kombat and captures the kombatant in all his glory as an action star. With the promotional materials being released, we can definitely expect a trailer soon.

Simon McQuoid directed the first Mortal Kombat film that received a B+ CinemaScore from theatergoers and mixed reactions from critics (55%) and positive reviews from audiences (85%) on Rotten Tomatoes. He is back on the director’s chair for Mortal Kombat II with screenplay by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist, Moon Knight).

Joining Karl Urban as newcomers are Martyn Ford (House of David) as Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Sindel, Damon Herriman (House of Wax, The Nightingale) as Quan Chi, Tati Gabrielle as Jade and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

The returning cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

Mortal Kombat II is uncaged in theaters on October 24, 2025.