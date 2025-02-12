Deli Boys Trailer Teases a Wild Ride in Drug Empire Comedy Series

Hulu has released the trailer for Deli Boys, the comedy series starring Asif Ali (WandaVision) and Saagar Shaikh (Ms. Marvel) as two brothers who find out their father is an underground criminal kingpin. Their lives are turned upside down as they try to fill in the shoes of their father as they encounter the FBI, rivals and other criminal organizations. Toda

About Deli Boys

Synopsis: After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani-American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate. The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis Ahmad Uncle. As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up.

The series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.

The show stars Asif Ali as Mir, Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky, Alfie Fuller as Prairie and Brian George as Ahmad.

All 10 half-hour episodes of Deli Boys will stream on Thursday, March 6 on Hulu.