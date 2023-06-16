Joy Ride Gets New Red-Band Trailer

Joy Ride is an upcoming comedy from Lionsgate, and it stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as they travel to Asia filled with wild adventures. A new red-band trailer has been released for the film, which gives viewers a taste of the raunchiness of the movie.

About Joy Ride

Synopsis: From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film is directed by Adele Lim from a screenplay by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao and based on the story Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim. It’s produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Joy Ride comes to theaters on July 7, 2023.