Mortal Kombat 1 to host ‘stress test’ next weekend

Mortal Kombat fans, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated stress test beta for Mortal Kombat 1 is set to take place from June 23rd to June 26th. This limited-time event will allow players to get a taste of the game’s online features and provide valuable feedback to the developers. The stress test beta will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Brazil.

Nintendo Switch and PC players and other territories are out of luck for next week’s stress test.

The stress test will be available to download on Friday, June 23. Check out the times below:

PlayStation Store – Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT

Microsoft Store – Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT



To sign up for the beta, visit https://go.wbgames.com/OnlineStressTestMK1 and sign into or create your Warner Bros. Games Account. There’s no guarantee of being chosen when signing up due to limited availability.

The stress test beta will primarily focus on testing the game’s online infrastructure, matchmaking, and server stability. Players will be able to engage in online matches against other participants, putting the game’s online features to the test. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans to experience Mortal Kombat 1’s online gameplay and provide valuable feedback to the developers.

NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind Mortal Kombat 1, has emphasized the importance of player feedback in shaping the final product. By participating in the stress test beta, players can help identify and address any issues or bugs that may arise, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all players when the game officially launches.

It’s worth noting that the stress test beta is not representative of the final product and may not include all the features and content that will be available in the full game. However, it offers a glimpse into the game’s mechanics, visuals, and online capabilities, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 14 for the PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. So, get ready to unleash your inner fighter and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping Mortal Kombat experience like never before!