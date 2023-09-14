Director James Wan on ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Bromance with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the continuation of the first Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa and directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw). Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer for the DC superhero film, and it expands on the rivalry between Arthur Curry and Black Manta and also shows Arthur and his half-brother Orm coming together for a common goal.

In the last film, Arthur defeats Orm and saves the day with Black Manta in the background looking for revenge. The new trailer updates audiences on what Arthur has been up to. Years have passed, and he has more responsibilities than ever. Not only is he the King of Atlantis, but he’s also a father. However, that’s not going to stop Black Manta, who has been upgraded to the main villain. The antagonist is able to level the playing field against the powers of Aquaman thanks to the Black Trident.

The trailer heavily focuses on Arthur needing Orm’s help to stop Black Manta and his schemes, and we can see them bicker back and forth.

“Like Romancing the Stone with a romance between Arthur and Mera, in the second one, the plan was always going to be that Patrick’s character was going to switch,” James Wan tells a room full of journalists including Nerd Reactor during the special trailer presentation held in Los Angeles. “I knew that from the get-go in the first film. That’s why I didn’t want to kill him at the end of the first movie. That he was going to ultimately be somewhat of a pseudo-antihero in this one. And I wanted to see just the relationship between Jason and Patrick. These two are really great in the film. They got such great camaraderie, good chemistry, that I describe the second one as a bromance movie.”

The trailer also features some creepy beings, and with the Black Trident and the Lost Kingdom, we’re going to see some otherworldly action.

“It is a little bit darker than the first movie as second movies tend to be,” Wan continued. “And it just felt like the correct progression for this film. Yes, I don’t know how to stay away from horror, you guys. So The Lost Kingdom will be introduced to a lot of creepy, scary Lovecraftian-looking characters. And ultimately, that’s what our heroes have to work together to stop this Lovecraftian universe from breaking through into our main world.”

About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Synopsis: Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

The team is also comprised of director of photography by Don Burgess (“The Conjuring 2”), production designer Bill Brzeski (“Jumanji: The Next Level”), editor Kirk Morri (“Furious 7”), composer Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Wonder Woman”) and music supervisor is Michelle Silverman (“Malignant”). Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis (“The Clash of the Titans” films, “The Dark Knight”) and costume designer Richard Sale (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Ready Player One”) also join.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases internationally starting on 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 20, 2023.