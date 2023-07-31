Amazon Studios Announces Voice Cast and Release Date for Invincible S02

It’s been over a year since we’ve seen J.K. Simmons’ Omni-Man beating down Invincible and yelling, “Think, Mark, think!” Thousands of memes later, we’re still waiting on word of the new season of the excellent animated series.

Well, wait no more.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon announced the new season of Invincible will debut on Amazon Prime on November 3rd. Prime Video will release the series’ first eight episodes for eight weeks straight. Then it will take a midseason break before releasing the rest in 2024. With this announcement, Amazon released a new teaser trailer showcasing some new footage and the season’s voice cast. Returning for Season 2 is Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and, of course, J.K. Simmons.

In addition, Amazon Studios reveal a bevy of new actors to join the upcoming season’s cast.

Chloe Bennet

Rob Delaney

Luke Macfarlane

Jay Pharoah

Rhea Seehorn

Kari Wahlgren

Shantel VanSanten

Cliff Curtis

Calista Flockhart

Scoot McNairy

Lea Thompson

Camden Coley

Tim Robinson

Eric Bauza

Sterling K. Brown

Tatiana Maslany

Daveed Diggs

Ella Purnell

Lincoln Bodin

Josh Keaton

Paul F. Tompkins

Ben Schwartz

Micah Aliling

Cleveland Berto

Phil LaMarr

If you can’t wait for the new season, Amazon has released a new “one-shot” episode focusing on Atom Eve, which is available now on Prime Video.

Invincible Season 2 debuts on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd.

