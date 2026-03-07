Guy Ritchie Returns to Sherlock With Young Sherlock: Max Irons Teases the Detective’s Origin

Guy Ritchie directed 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Fast-forward to 2026, and he is back as the director in the world of Sherlock with Prime Video’s Young Sherlock series, which follows the younger version before he became the popular detective. Playing the title character is Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who must solve a murder at Oxford before his life is turned upside down.

Portraying Sherlock’s older brother, Mycroft Holmes, is Max Irons. There’s a part of Mycroft that’s embarrassed for his brother, but he also tries to take care of him when he gets into trouble.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be a real treat for people to see the formation of such a unique mind and widely known mind as Sherlock Holmes,” Irons tells Nerd Reactor. “To see the genesis of his particular way of interacting with the world and with information and with mystery. And the audience is going to be thinking and challenged along with Sherlock, along with all of us.”

Zine Tseng portrays a Chinese princess studying at Oxford. Sherlock’s big adventure begins when she crosses paths with him. She is a formidable and strong character in the series.

“It’s very difficult to react to punches than give a punch,” Tseng says of doing action scenes. “And Hero himself is very good as Sherlock because of the physical version of a young Sherlock. And because Hero plays football, he also plays golf, and he’s flexible too. He took all the punches to his cute face [laughs].”

Matthew Parkhill, the executive producer and showrunner, was excited to work with Ritchie on the Prime Video series.

“Guy [Ritchie] is obviously a legendary one-of-a-kind director,” Parkhill said. “He brings that irreverence and that swagger. I think tonally, that energy he gave in those Sherlock movies is very close to the swagger and the energy you’ve got in this. But it’s also an episode that kicks off a show that I think you will not guess where it’s going. I think there are so many reveals, twists, and turns. And, it’s a huge river this show, and you move this way, and you move that way. And I think by the time you get to the end of it, I don’t think you have any idea of the journey it’s going to take you on, in the best possible way, I think.”

About Young Sherlock

Synopsis: From Guy Ritchie, witness the legendary origin story of Sherlock Holmes in this irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

The cast includes Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Max Irons, Colin Firth, and Joseph Fiennes.

Executive Producers also include Guy Ritchie, Simon Kelton, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and Marc Resteghini. Harriet Creelman serves as the co-executive producer.