Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast on Hidden Talents, Challenging Episodes, and Dream Vacations

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 premieres today on Paramount+, and it continues the adventures of the Enterprise crew as they embark on all kinds of adventures, from facing dinosaurs to entering a ghost ship. Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the cast and crew of the new season to talk about their hidden talents, their most challenging episodes, dream vacations and more.

Check out our video interview below!

About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 sees the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.