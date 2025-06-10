How to Train Your Dragon Review – It May Be the Same Flight Path, But What a Ride

When Universal and DreamWorks announced a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, fans were understandably skeptical. The 2010 animated original had become a modern classic—beloved for its heartfelt storytelling, stunning visuals, and the unlikely bond between a boy and his dragon. But the news that writer-director Dean DeBlois would return to helm the remake offered a glimmer of hope. With a fresh cast and a commitment to practical effects blended with cutting-edge CGI, production began with the promise that this wouldn’t be just another hollow remake. Now that it’s here, the result is a welcome rarity: a live-action adaptation that actually gets it.

Of all the live-action remakes Hollywood continues to churn out, few have grasped why the original animated films were successful in the first place. That’s what makes How to Train Your Dragon such a welcome surprise. This isn’t a cold, corporate attempt to cash in on nostalgia—it’s a film that feels like it was made with genuine love, care, and a deep understanding of what made the original soar.

Director Dean DeBlois returns to adapt his own work (and the book), and it shows. The story remains largely the same, but what’s remarkable is how it retains all the charm of the original while enhancing it in unexpected ways. There are moments here—soaring flight sequences, tender interactions between Hiccup and Toothless—that somehow feel even more emotional in live action. It’s the kind of visual storytelling that reminds you why this franchise captured so many hearts in the first place.

How to Train Your Dragon is a soaring adaptation that flies high on heart, even if it plays it a little too safe.

Mason Thames steps into the role of Hiccup with confidence and heart. He’s not simply mimicking Jay Baruchel’s iconic voice performance—he brings his own spin while still honoring the character’s soul. The film gives him plenty of room to grow, and his chemistry with Toothless is just as magical this time around. When the big battles arrive, they hit hard, with some truly explosive action that will leave audiences as breathless as they were in 2010.

Visually, the film is a stunner. The creature design translates shockingly well to live action, and the sweeping landscapes of Berk feel vast and lived-in. It’s a film packed with spectacle, but none of it overshadows the emotional core. This is still a story about understanding, about forging bonds in the face of fear, and about growing up. That message remains just as resonant today.

That said, for all its heart and high-flying spectacle, How to Train Your Dragon doesn’t offer much in the way of originality. It hits the familiar beats without straying too far from the blueprint. While that’s comforting, it also limits the freshness of this remake. It’s a film that succeeds because the foundation is already rock solid—but it never fully justifies its own existence beyond being “the live-action version.”

Still, when the bar for live-action remakes has been so low, this movie clears it with ease. It’s everything a remake should be—respectful, beautifully crafted, and emotionally satisfying. While it may not breathe new fire into the story, How to Train Your Dragon proves that some tales are worth retelling—especially when told this well.

Review: 4/5 atoms

How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13th.