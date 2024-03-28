Gameloft’s Asphalt Legends Unite Aims to Unify Players with Cross-Platform Experience

Asphalt 9: Legends is now available on the App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Steam, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and it will be getting an expansion with Asphalt Legends Unite. Gameloft’s goal is to unify the world of racing games with its cross-platform experience.

The teaser trailer is here, giving fans a taste of the core cross-play feature that brings players together from different platforms.

Asphalt Legends Unite will feature co-op capabilities, an upgraded internal graphic engine, a modernized art direction made for console players, a reimagined garage that can carry over game progress and previously unlocked vehicles, and a redesigned user interface. Gameloft is currently working on updates including social features and customization options.

With the core idea of bringing players together, Asphalt Legends Unite will make its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is the first time the racing video game franchise is made available to Sony consoles.

Asphalt Legends Unite will launch in July 2024 on iOS, Android, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Physical retail copies will be available for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

“Asphalt Legends Unite has been born out of a will to provide a constantly evolving racing experience with a level playing field across all platforms,” says Ignacio Marin, Game Manager. “We are committed to expanding the game to deliver the definitive Asphalt experience. Today, we take the first step towards a new era for the Asphalt series, and we will soon offer players a glimpse at its future via the release of a roadmap. Dropping the number in the title is our statement: this is Asphalt, uniting all our players, now and for the future.”