We Went to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2

The second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is going big with special guest voice stars including Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice, Home Alone), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Thor: Love and Thunder), Ariana DeBose (Wish), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Adam Lambert (American Idol).

If that’s not enough special guests for you, the K-Pop girl group Aespa appears in the show, and the “Get Goin'” official music video has been released.

Nerd Reactor was invited to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in Los Angeles. John Tartaglia, the voice and puppeteer of Gobo, gave us a tour and talked about how the team brought the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs to life.

All 13 episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 are now available on Apple TV+. Viewers can enjoy all the Fraggle Rock goodies on the streaming platform with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 1, Night of the Lights Holiday Special, and the original 1980s Fraggle Rock series. Bonus specials are also available including “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs.”

About Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Synopsis: Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt, appearing alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guest stars including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Tony and Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Grammy nominee Adam Lambert and K-pop group aespa – are back with more epic, fun and zany adventures, this time with big changes affecting the Rock. The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock.

The show is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, and John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. The co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and the executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan executive producing.